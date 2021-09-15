Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 171,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $789.77 million, a P/E ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

