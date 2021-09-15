Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner Acquires 250,000 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Joshua Kushner acquired 305,539 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $4,656,414.36.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner acquired 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $3,057,139.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner purchased 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22.

Shares of OSCR opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Oscar Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.