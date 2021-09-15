Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$39.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.06.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.80%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.