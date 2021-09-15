Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$39.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.06.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.80%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

