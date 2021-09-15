Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.40.

TSE OVV opened at C$36.40 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.06.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

