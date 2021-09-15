Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Position Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,787 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ozon were worth $47,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 6.9% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 78.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,867,000 after purchasing an additional 510,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

