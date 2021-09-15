Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,787 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ozon were worth $47,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ozon by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ozon by 741.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 672,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,867,000 after purchasing an additional 510,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 373,828 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of OZON opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of -27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.