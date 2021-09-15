Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $550.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $455.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.72.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $484.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.18 and a 200-day moving average of $371.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

