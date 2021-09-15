Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $555.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $509.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.72.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $484.83 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.18 and its 200-day moving average is $371.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.