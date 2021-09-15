Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

