Parallel Advisors LLC Has $42.76 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

