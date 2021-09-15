Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Parks! America stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

