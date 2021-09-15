Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Parks! America stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Parks! America Company Profile
