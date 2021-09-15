Particl Trading 63.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00004684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 63.4% against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $25.89 million and $73,393.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.03 or 0.00841052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,557,199 coins and its circulating supply is 11,532,647 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

