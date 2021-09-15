Patrick M. Keys Sells 8,344 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84.

TSE TRP opened at C$62.22 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$65.44. The stock has a market cap of C$60.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

