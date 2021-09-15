Paul D. Colucci Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SI traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 477,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,437. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

