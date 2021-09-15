PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 97,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $331.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.