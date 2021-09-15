PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Position Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of PBF Energy worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,389 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE PBF opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.