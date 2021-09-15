PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price rose 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 72,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,478,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.