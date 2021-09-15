PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

