PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.27. 1,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,699. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $191.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

