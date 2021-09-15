Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 570.0% in August

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 570.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 8,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,911. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

