Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 570.0% in August

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 570.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pershing Square stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 8,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,911. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.15.
About Pershing Square
