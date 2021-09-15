Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.94

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.94 and last traded at C$8.82, with a volume of 601882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEY. National Bankshares upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.02.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.37.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,027.50. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$29,906.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,310.05. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $299,900 and have sold 117,921 shares worth $842,126.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.