Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 56.9% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.