Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of PILBF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

