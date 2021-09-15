Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.36

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 2308796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

PNGAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

