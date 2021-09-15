Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

