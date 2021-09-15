Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $269,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

