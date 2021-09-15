Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

