Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

