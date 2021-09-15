Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS opened at $54.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 259.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $676,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,530 shares of company stock worth $61,057,997. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.