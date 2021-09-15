PirateCash One Day Volume Hits $1,446.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $888,135.62 and approximately $1,446.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,689,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

