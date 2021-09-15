Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the August 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Planet 13 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PLNHF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 713,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,943. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.