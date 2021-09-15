PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

