PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after buying an additional 599,964 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,753,000 after buying an additional 198,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after buying an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.