PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.