PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

TRGP opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

