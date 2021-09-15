PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 18,999 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OCFC. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

