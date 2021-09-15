PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $653,000 Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.