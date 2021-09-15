PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

