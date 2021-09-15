PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $931,905.00

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $931,905.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00075417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178656 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.11 or 0.07392324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.29 or 1.00174005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00913068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,987,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,737,712 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

