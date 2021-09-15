Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $462.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $462.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $477.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,168. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a one year low of $293.38 and a one year high of $500.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.48 and its 200-day moving average is $427.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth about $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pool by 125.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

