Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $253.08 million, a PE ratio of 264.71 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.