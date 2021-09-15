PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $173,691.12 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $173,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. 117,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

