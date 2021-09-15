Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,445 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $270,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 51,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of BCE by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

