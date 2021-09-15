Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $331.44 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,713,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $331,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.