Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,787 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of S&P Global worth $466,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $451.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

