Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 4.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $24.07. 1,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $188,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.