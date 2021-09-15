Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 4.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $24.07. 1,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $188,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
