ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.69. 774,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,794,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

