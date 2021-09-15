ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 2,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,439. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

