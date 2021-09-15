Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). 731,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,053,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £544.80 million and a P/E ratio of 21.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

